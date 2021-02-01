Ellen Rae (Fisher) Stromme

Ellen Rae Stromme, age 79, passed away on January 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born in Appleton, WI to parents Robert and Phyllis (Kelly) Fisher. She met Wes at her cousins wedding and then later married him on December 31, 1960. In her early years she worked in a bakery. In 1976, they moved to DeForest where she worked at Wisconsin Cheeseman as a receptionist until she retired. She liked traveling by car through the upper Midwest, with Las Vegas as their final destination. One of her favorite places to visit was The Fireside Dinner Theater. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards especially sheepshead and solitaire. She enjoyed bowling on Couple’s Leagues and Women’s Leagues. When her boys were young, she was a Cub Scout Leader for Windsor Troop 155. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her family, including yearly family camping trips.

Ellen is survived by her four children, Victoria (Daniel) Yonkie, Richard (Denise), Michael (Rebecca), and David (Kristina); six grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jordan, Mya, Lila; two step-grandchildren, Brenna and Carter; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Fisher and Ron Fisher; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Riley.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wes, parents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Due to COVID there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice Care, 2802 Walton Commons Lane. Madison, WI 53718.

