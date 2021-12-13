Ellen Mary Bultman

by Obituaries

Ellen Mary Bultman, age 95, of rural Monticello passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

She was born the daughter of Glen and Alice (Snook) Parker on March 13, 1926 in Tracy, Minnesota. She was a graduate of Madison East High School. Ellen was united in marriage to James F. Bultman on December 23, 1947 in Madison.

Ellen was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Monroe. She proudly took care of her family and her home; she especially enjoyed cooking and baking for them. She was also an avid knitter and sewer.

Ellen is survived by her children, Janice (John) Bogott of Germantown, TN, Jennifer (David) Abb of Janesville, John Bultman of Golden, CO, and Jamie (Tony) Keller of Monroe; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie (Ben) Huwer, Courtney (Phil) Moser, Brittany (Ethan) Jacobs, Nathaniel Abb, Nicole (Steve) Hawkins, Ethan and Erin Keller; 6 great-grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Shila, Matthew, Drew, and Lily.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and brothers, John, Grant, and Jerome Parker.

A Celebration of Ellen’s Life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Black Earth.

Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.

