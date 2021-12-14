Ellen L. Bethel

Madison- Ellen L. Bethel, age 68, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on December 6, 1953, to Elmer and Mary (Stevenson) Bethel in Madison, WI. Ellen married Al Wessel on January 9, 1982, in Madison, WI.

Ellen was an active church goer who loved to participate in the choir. She graduated from East High School in 1972 and later attended Madison Area Technical College where she studied computer programming. Ellen spent her earlier career days as a lab technician for Dean Healthcare and later worked with CUNA Mutual Group.

Ellen enjoyed a variety of hobbies but her true passion was traveling. She explored places like Italy, Ireland, Germany and almost every strange roadside attraction in the United States.

Ellen is survived by children, Amanda Wessel, Jonathan “J.T” (Cassie) Wessel and Scott Wessel; grandchildren, Laura Lloyd, Abigail Micheau, Emily Botts and Henry Wessel; brother, Steve (Carol) Bethel; sister, Rosemary Sommers and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Allan Wessel; brother-and-law Jim Sommers and her dog, Daisy.

A Celebration of Ellen’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, WI. Visitation will take place at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at church. Burial will take place at Lakeview Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

