Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey, 84, of Rockbridge formerly of Mendota, Illinois died Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1937, in Leona, Wisconsin the daughter of Theo and Helen (Jordan) Agnew. Ellen was united in marriage to Gerald Roger Plapp in Leona and he preceded her in death. Ellen and Gerald had four children. She sold Avon for many years. Ellen was united in marriage to William Lorey in Las Vegas, and she gained three stepchildren. Ellen took care of the church nursery school, member of Beta Sigma Phi, past president of DeKalb Jr Women’s Club, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Mendota. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and art. Ellen loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She owned the Natural Bridge Store in Rockbridge.

Ellen is survived by her children: Sharon L. (Stephen) Miller of Rockbridge,

Jeffrey W. Plapp of DeKalb, IL,

Gregory A. (Bonnie) Plapp of Rockford, IL;

Step-children: Bill (Dagmar) Lorey of Johns Creek, GA,

Dave (Sue) Lorey of Arlington Heights, IL,

Sue Wasmer of Mendota, IL,

12 grandchildren,

Several great-grandchildren

Several step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren;

Sister Martha Jean Cockright of Lafayette, IL;

Many other relatives and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Theo and Helen, husbands Gerald and William, daughter Christine Wheelock, and brother William Agnew.

Graveside services will be held in the Malta Cemetery in the spring. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

