Ella Tkach

MCFARLAND – Ella Tkach, age 90, of McFarland, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1930, in Kief, N.D., the daughter of Christian and Ida (Hoffer) Neff. Ella was the eldest of seven siblings: Edalina, Irene, Marilyn, Lenard, Virginia “Ginney” Roy and Jeffry. After the death of her father at the age of ten, she helped her mother care for her siblings on the family farm in Highland Township, Sheridan County, North Dakota.

Ella was united in marriage to Edward Tkach on April 10, 1952, and together they were blessed with seven children. Ella was a homemaker and in her earlier years when she wasn’t cooking and caring for her children, she enjoyed drawing and fashion designing. She loved being outdoors, whether it be camping and fishing, or working in her vegetable and flower garden. She adored playing with her cats and had a special place in her heart for wildlife- keeping the birds and squirrels well fed. Ella loved taking mini road trips and listening to country music. Some of her favorites were George Jones, Johnny Cash, Barbara Mandrel, and George Strait. She especially liked attending Mickey Gilley’s show in Branson, Mo. Ella enjoyed going to her son’s property and picking apples with her husband. She liked to watch the Weather Channel and was fond of western movies. Ella’s greatest passion was being a mother and raising her seven children and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ella will be sadly missed by her children and family and all that were blessed to know her. She is survived by four sons, Don Elhard, Pat (Heidi) Tkach, Thomas Tkach and Robert (Gail) Tkach; three daughters, Paula (Jim) Davis, Karen (Rick) Rogers and Debra (Mark) Tkach; 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Edward; her parents; and her siblings.

A private family service will be held.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Ella’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

A private family interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Ella’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family wishes to thank Peggy Calkins and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and compassionate care.

