Elizabeth Warren to host rallies in Madison, Milwaukee on Saturday

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will travel to Madison and Milwaukee on Saturday for Get Out the Vote events.

Additional details about the events will be released later., according to the Biden campaign. In-person early voting in Wisconsin starts October 20.

President Donald Trump is also set to campaign in Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Make America Great Again rally will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.

