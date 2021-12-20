Elizabeth Mary Janus

by Obituaries

Elizabeth Janus, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Avenue, Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00.

Elizabeth was born July 12, 1947 in Poland, the daughter of Hendryk and Regina (Maika) Dyvowski. She married Joseph Janus in October of 1972 following a 5 year courtship through the mail between Poland and the United States. In the United States they lived in Chicago, Illinois and eventually to Wisconsin Dells where they owned and operated the Spring Hill Motel, Holiday Motel and Cleopatra’s Spa.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Joseph; a son, Peter (Erin) Janus and their daughter, Mikal; a daughter, Monica Janus and her daughters, Isabel and Milana; and a brother, Rafal (Asia) Dyvowski and their sons, Marcin and Michal.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.