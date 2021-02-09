Elizabeth “Liz” J. Hanner-Raskovic

Elizabeth J. “Liz” Hanner-Raskovic, 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021.

She was born on January 27, 1926 on the family farm in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, to Alois and Julia Hanner. She was the last of 13 children surviving. In addition to being a homemaker, Liz was a seamstress at various mills for over forty-five years and was a proud member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and in her younger years, deer hunting with her son in the Blue Mountains of Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her son, Peter (Lauree) Raskovic of New Glarus; grandchildren, Nikki Raskovic of Bethlehem, PA, Peter Raskovic Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, Michael J. Raskovic, Katie L. Raskovic, and Lauren A. Raskovic, all of New Glarus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph, John, Ignatius, Calvin, Louis, Peter, Paul, and Anthony; sisters, Theresa Nikles, Julia Dorner, Mary T. Hanner, and Anna Molnar.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street, Monroe, with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Inurnment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please continue a 94 year family tradition of donating to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Donations may also be made online at give.stjo.org.

The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net .

