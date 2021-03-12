Elizabeth L. Baron

MADISON – Elizabeth Louise Baron, age 88 of Madison, passed away while surrounded by her family, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Cottages of Madison, where she most recently resided. She was born June 9, 1932 in Medford, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Victoria (Kolassa) Baron.

After graduating from Medford High School, she moved to Madison where she worked various jobs, eventually retiring from UW Hospital. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison as well as the Eagles Club. She enjoyed traveling, going on long rides, attending family events and especially enjoyed her Breakfast Bunch at McDonald’s. Bingo was her favorite pastime.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia (Salvatore) Scamardo and Roxanne (James) Martinson; five grandsons, whom she loved dearly, Mathew (Mandy) and Michael Scamardo, and Casey, Elliott, and Ryan Martinson; a step great-grandson, Jayden Arnold; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice of Madison.

We are so thankful for the friendships Elizabeth was able to make while she was at the Cottages of Madison, and the final sendoff they were able to give her. We are so appreciative of the care from Heartland Hospice as well as the staff of The Cottages.

