Elizabeth Kennedy

COLUMBUS—Elizabeth J. “Betty” Kennedy age 85 passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

She was born on November 3, 1934 in Wauwatosa to Thomas and Angeline (Tresch) Eberle. Betty was married to William F. Kennedy on November 19, 1953 in Clyman and together raised three children. Betty was formerly employed at the Rockwell Company in Randolph, Jack Winter Garment Company in Columbus, Fall River Foundry in Fall River and was seasonally employed at Green Giant Canning Company in Beaver Dam and the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. She eventually retired after many years as a teacher’s aid for the Fall River School District.

When not working, Betty was always busy. She enjoyed painting and wallpapering for family and friends, ceramics, snowmobiling and four wheeling with Bill, traveling, helping bill create wood working treasures, volunteering at the Columbus Community Hospital or stamping and creating various cards for all occasions, spending time with family and friends. She was a very active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughter Maureen (Erwin) Kutzik of Fond du Lac; two sons Larry (Carol) of Janesville and Terry (Lauren) of Mission Viejo CA; eight grandchildren; four great granddaughters; three sisters Vicki (Gene) Coughlin, Shirley (Jack) Crouch and JoAnn (Wayne) May all of Watertown; a brother Lawrence (Ann) Eberle of Plymouth and sister-in-law Evelyn Eberle of Horicon; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill in 2018; sister Anna Graves and brother John Eberle.

Due to the COVID-19 threat, for the safety of all, a private family memorial mass will be held at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Annunciation Cemetery, Lost Lake.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Parish or Prairie Ridge Health.

A special thank you to the staff of The Meadows Assisted Living, Prairie Ridge Health nurses and staff, Dr. Rolf Poser and Dr. Sam Poser for their compassionate care.