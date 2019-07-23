Elizabeth Grace Bauer

Elizabeth Grace (Nelson) Bauer, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away gracefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Refreshments and luncheon will follow. Elizabeth Grace (Nelson) Bauer’s final place of peace and rest will be at the Plainville Cemetery along with her parents; brother. Howard and other family members.

Elizabeth “Liz” was born November 10, 1940, the daughter of Wilbur and Lillian (Huber) Nelson. She had many loving nicknames including mom, Big Gramma, Aunt Snooks, Lizzy, and Lizard. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1958 and later took additional classes at a nearby community college.

Shortly after high school, she met Harold Rodney Bauer while dancing at the Dellwood Pavilion in Friendship, WI. On October 7, 1961, they were married and later blessed with three children Brian, Brad and Brenda. She was the bookkeeper at the Original Wisconsin Ducks for 23 years. In 1971, she and Rod purchased Fur, Fin and Feather, a tavern in Adams County. They enjoyed entertaining their friends and family while in the business until 1991. She never let grass grow under her feet. She was raised on a small farm in the Dells and helped with the horses and trail riding at the family’s horse ranch on Witch’s Gulch Road. While working at the Ducks (and later Mexicali Rose and Big Country Buffet) she tended bar and managed the books for the tavern all while raising their 3 children. She enjoyed boating on Castle Rock Lake, vacations with her friends, bowling with her bowling team “The Heifers”, crafts, gardening, cooking and baking. She was the best caterer around and was known as a hard worker –working endless hours with little sleep. She was passionate about her dogs Lucky, Bucko, Boone, Bono and Bruno to name a few. She was kind, generous and caring. Elizabeth touched many lives. Her love came in the form of gifts to many people. Cookies, pastries, trays of food, beautifully wrapped presents. She had an endless flow of “gifts” for those she cared about.

On January 13, 2002, Elizabeth suffered an aneurysm and spent weeks in a coma and on ventilators at the University of Wisconsin hospital. She spent almost a year at the Sauk County Health Care Center where she made a remarkable recovery in rehab. For 17+ years following her aneurysm, she focused on improving her health and “feeling better” while in her children’s homes, nursing homes, and assisted livings with many doctors, specialists, nurses, therapists and caregiving staff. She never gave up. She gave it all. She gave it her best.

Elizabeth is survived by her three children; Brian (Tim) of St. Petersburg, FL, Brad (Chris) and Brenda of Wisconsin Dells; three grandchildren , Andrew (Avery), Anthony and Alex of St. Petersburg, FL; three great-grandchildren, Makenna and twins, Janie and Max of St. Petersburg, FL; siblings, Betty (William) Wegert, Gerry (Rose) Nelson, Stella (Bernie) Zaja and Kaye (Donnie) Chambers; sister-in-law, Martha (Andersen) Nelson; God sons, Bruce Nelson and Tom Bauer as well as many nieces and nephew; best friend, Jane Stroede and daughter, Sunny Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Howard Nelson and brother-in-laws, Bernie Zaja and Donnie Chambers.

