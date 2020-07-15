Elizabeth C. “Betsy” Shirah

MADISON-Elizabeth C. “Betsy” Shirah, 77, of Madison, Wis., died peacefully at U.W. Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

She was born to the late Theodore Krohne and Doris Krohne on Sept. 4, 1942, in Alton, Ill.

Betsy graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Ill. She went on to study at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, then earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison many years later. Upon graduating from college, Betsy joined the Civil Rights Movement. She had been a leader of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at the University of Illinois at Champagne Urbana. She was a regular columnist for the liberal newspaper the Daily Illini, founded and edited by the late Roger Ebert. Roger Ebert later said of her:

“As a writer she had a gift and a clear voice, and we thought her destined for remarkable things. After we all moved to Chicago she disappeared from my life. There were reports that she had moved to the South and was active in the civil rights movement, organizing and writing.”

The reports were true. Betsy went south with hundreds of other young volunteers to join the Mississippi Summer Project, later known as Freedom Summer. There she fell in love with one of the founding members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Sam Shirah, with whom she had two daughters. She remarried in 2014.

Betsy passionately loved justice and found many ways to continue the work after the end of the Civil Rights Movement. As a school social worker in Madison for almost 30 years, she advocated for the rights of children and families who were marginalized. After her retirement, she joined climate change activists to protest the Keystone Pipeline development on tribal lands. She continued to support the Madison Teachers Incorporated (MTI) long after her retirement and participated actively in the “Wisconsin Spring” protests against Act 10. Those who knew her have been profoundly impacted by her justice work and perspectives.

Betsy loved the arts, classical music, and was a talented cellist. She was a loving grandmother and took great joy in spending time with her granddaughter and grandsons. She was a loving wife to her partner of 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, her two daughters, her brother, her grandchildren and nieces.

She was predeceased by her younger sister. Her loss will be felt deeply by all who loved her.

Honoring her memory, a private celebration of her life will be postponed to a later date due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in her name to http://350.org and/or http://EDF.org .

