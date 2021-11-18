Elizabeth “Betty” Ross (Baltzell) Bavery

Madison- Elizabeth “Betty” Ross nee Baltzell Bavery, age 92, passed away on November 15, 2021.

She was born on October 22, 1929, to Ross and Othilia Baltzell in Madison. Betty married Richard G. Bavery in 1945. She lived in Naperville, IL for over 40 years and returned to her hometown Madison after Richard died in 2000.

Betty traveled all over the world, maybe even twice. She enjoyed many outdoor activities, playing bridge and was an avid golfer. Betty attended Madison Central, was a member of Madison Eastside Women’s Club and was a long-time member of Cress Creek Country Club, in Naperville, IL.

Betty is survived by daughters; Barbara (William) Gurican of Punta Gorda, Florida and Merrimac, WI, Karen (Paul) Warnecke of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie) Gurican of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Tracey (Joel) Shilling of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin; great grandchildren, Morgan Gurican, Calvin Shilling, Elizabeth Gurican, Conrad Shilling, Caitlin Shilling; sisters, Peggy (Robert) Farrell, Shirley (Tom) Riggs; sister-in-law, Josephine Baltzell and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Sterling Pete Baltzell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 North Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers family asks for donations in Betty’s name go to Agrace Hospice.

