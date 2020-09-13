Elizabeth “Betty” N. Tyson

Elizabeth “Betty” Nora Tyson, 80, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, is serving the family. The family requests that people in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Betty was born in Platteville, Wisconsin, on August 11, 1940, daughter of Raymond and Anastasia (Schneider) Kemnitzer. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1959 as was a proud member of the 59er’s club.

She worked as a waitress for several restaurants and supper clubs over the course of her life: Hideaway Acres, The Old Homestead, Red n Deb’s, and the El Cid Supper Club to name a few. Betty was also the head of housekeeping for Parkview Terrace for 25 years. Later in life, she volunteered for the Platteville Thrift Shop and cleaned for several homes and businesses.

Betty loved spending time with her family, especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Earlier in her life she and her significant other, Donald Bailey, had a permanent camper, first in Prairie du Chien and then later at River of Lakes in Bagley, where they made many friends and memories. Throughout her life she enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking, and cooking. Betty will be remembered for always having a camera in her hand, ready to take pictures at holidays and other family get-togethers.

Those left to honor her memory include her significant other, Don Bailey; three children, Deborah (Willard “Red”) Chandler, Annette Ferrett; and Jeff (Deborah) Roddick; six grandchildren, Brian (Staci) Runde, Emmily (Dan) Dreessens, Zachary Roddick, Aubree Roddick, Michael (Alexis) Chandler, and Cassie Chandler; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, Caitlyn, Violet, Sean, and Shallan; two brothers, Jim (Jane) Kemnitzer and Norman (Marie) Kemnitzer; sister-in-law, Rosane Kemnitzer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Kemnitzer.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Southwest Health Center and EMS and the staff at UW-Hospital for all the wonderful care given to Betty during her stay.