Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Lawinger

Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Lawinger, age 91 of Mineral Point, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Upland Hills NRC surrounded by her family. Betty was born on October 26, 1930 to Stephen and Blanche (Bowman) Kail. She was the eighth of nine children. She attended Mineral Point High School graduating in 1948. Betty loved being a cheerleader in high school and spent her entire life cheering on her children and grandchildren, including a girls basketball game she attended a few weeks ago. After graduating high school, Betty worked in Madison for the telephone company. Betty married Ray Lawinger, the love of her life, on October 1, 1949 at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Together they farmed in Fayette township, raising seven children, until retiring in 1987. Betty then became a bookkeeper, caregiver to the elderly, sales clerk at the Bargain Nook (we all had our own personal shopper), and a Grandma to many. Betty loved to bake, can vegetables, play euchre and royal rummy, watch sporting events on TV, and spending time with her family. She lived every day to the fullest with the true meaning of “nine lives.”

Survivors include her children: Greg (Darlys) of Madison; Mike (Kelly) of Mineral Point; Tony (Linda) of Streamwood, IL; Doug of Milwaukee; Ted (Janet) of Mineral Point; Mary Jo (Sean) Shannon of Dodgeville; and Lynn (Jamie) Evans of Barneveld. Betty was also blessed with 16 grandchildren: Jennifer Dobson, Jason Lawinger, Kirby (Neil) Wenger, Kyle (Andy) Landenberger, Kirstin (Jimmy Leonard) Lawinger, Jennie (Miguel) Malpartida, Josh (Charlene) Lawinger, Nathan (Sara McElhose) Lawinger, Savannah (Ben) Meligan, Payton (Payton Heinberg) & Ivy Lawinger (Joah Filardo), Marcus & Abigayle Shannon, and Dayne & Laney Evans. Furthermore, she is survived by 14 great grandchildren: London Lawinger, Kennedy, Keegan & Kendall Wenger, Kingsley Landenberger, Kennison & Kieler Leonard, Mike, Brandon, Nico, Alex & Gabby Malpartida, and Emma and Owen Lawinger. In addition, two great-great grandchildren, Asher & Antonio Malpartida. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Judie) Kail; sister-in-law, Sister Virgine (Dorothy) Lawinger; honorary sister-in-law, Joyce Guinn; several nieces and nephews; and lastly, all of the kids that called her Grandma Betty.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; infant grandson, Aaron Lawinger; brothers, Steven (Maxine); Harry (Jean); and Don; sisters, Sophia (Bob); Albertha (Ross); Gladys (Del); and Mildred; and in-laws, Ed (Lillian); Joe (Avis); Ralph; and Virginia and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Fr. Michael Tarigopula and Fr. David Flanagan will concelebrate. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the church.

The Mass will be live streamed through the Congregation of St Mary’s-St Paul’s Facebook page or at the link below:

http://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Congregation-of-St-Marys-St-Pauls-113542338679461/

Betty’s family would like to give their sincerest thank you to Dr. Grieshaber, Dr. McGraw, Melody Farmer, Upland Hills NRC, and Iowa County Hospice for the care and support of not only Betty, but her entire family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Hodan Center in Mineral Point or the American Red Cross in Betty’s name.

The family asks that everyone please remember your loved ones….visit, call and hug them.

