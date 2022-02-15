Elizabeth “Betty” Ambrose

by Obituaries

Elizabeth “Betty” Ambrose, born March 30, 1940, age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Betty always took delight in her family and loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and bake, and took great pride in caring for others.

Betty is survived by her son, Harold (Laura McHenry) Oldenburg; her daughter, Heather (Jeff) Hutschenreuter; two brothers, Verdell “Butch” (Kathleen) Luedke, and Don (Louise) Luedke. Betty’s children would like to give special mention to her dear grandson, with whom Betty shared a very special bond with, Jake (Mikala Gilbertson) Hutschenreuter; granddaughter, Jessica (Ronald) Weiss and long time family friend, Carla Howe.

Betty is also survived by great-grandchildren, Sampson (Spencer Olson) Jefferson, Aaron Henthorn, Piper and Cheska Ast. Along with granddaughter,s Lauren (Royce) Tourdot, Courtney, Anna, Becky and great-granddaughter, Tina along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Emma Luedke; her daughter, Beth Henthorn; first husband, Lyndon Oldenburg; two brothers, James and Rex Luedke; her second husband, Leonard Ambrose and their cherished little dog “Lucy”.

