Elizabeth “Beth” Jean Rasch

WEST BEND, Wis. — Elizabeth “Beth” Jean Rasch, age 65, passed away on January 18, 2022 at Hawthorn Manor in West Bend, WI.

She was born on January 19, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI. The daughter of David and Mary Thelma (Ray) Rasch.

Beth graduated from Milwaukee Marshall High School and continued her education at UW-Milwaukee earning a Bachelor’s degree in English and English Literature.

Beth was a loving and generous spirit. She lived for years on Milwaukee’s East Side where she loved Lake Michigan and the local culture.

She once traveled to Mexico for four months. She spoke a number of languages, and was a talented and artistic person, creating paintings, drawings and writing poetry. In lieu of a photograph we’ve substituted her self-portrait.

Beth is survived by her siblings Barbara (Tom) Schilhabel, John (Diane) Rasch, Janet (Jim) Shulka, Frances (Harold) Shinsato, MaryEllen Rasch-Hall, Robert Rasch, and Arthur (Heather) Rasch. She is also survived by sister-in-law Kelly Rasch and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Brian Rasch and brother-in-law Dean P. Hall.

Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday Feb 2, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

