Elizabeth Bertha Hall

by Obituaries

Elizabeth Hall, age 95, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and then process to the church for Mass at 11:00. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born July 9, 1926 in Lyndon Township, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Gerhardt) Hall. She was a member of the church all of her life. She would help out with funeral dinners, wiping dishes and she belonged to Ladies Sodality. Elizabeth loved her doll collection, enjoyed having ice cream and Kentucky Fried Chicken. In her own way, she was generous and sharing with others. She always had happy memories growing up on the farm even helping with the chores she was given. Elizabeth is also the only person in the Hall family to live to the age of 95.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Caroline Bush of Wisconsin Rapids; sister-in-law, Carol Hall of Florida; several nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Mary Jean Cauley.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles and Robert.

The family wants to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows for the wonderful care given to Elizabeth while she stayed there and also great appreciation to everyone who was a part of her life helping her cope with her disability.

