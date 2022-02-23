Elizabeth A. Patterson

by Obituaries

Elizabeth A. Patterson (Penny), age 74, died Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at SSM Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Penny was born on February 8, 1948 to Donald and Margaret Loechler in Minnesota. She loved ice skating and dancing. Penny got the nickname from the song, “Pennies from Heaven”, given to her by her Uncle Burt.

Penny lived a life of giving. She was devoted to her students and had a passion for teaching as she taught French at Craig High School for over 30 years. She assisted families in her second career as a Realtor for Caldwell Banker and Century 21 after retiring from teaching. Penny always put out her best self in her attitude and the way she dressed. She gave of her time, donated and volunteered to food pantries, the Salvation Army, Goodwill and the United Way. Penny was loving to a fault. She was extremely generous, loving and caring as a Mother, teacher and friend. Penny’s words to her loved ones were, “Always remember me loving you!”

She was a mother figure to many others besides her sons. Penny was one of the nicest people a person could ever meet, making a positive impact on and brightening the worlds of all she came into contact with.

Penny is survived by her sons: Shannon Patterson and Daniel Patterson; her brother, James Loechler (Sue) and nephews, Brad and Steven; and her granddaughter, Emma Waite. Penny leaves behind her aunt, Rosie Morris and cousins, Lianna and Kiana all of Hawaii. She is also survived by her very close friend, Jennifer Brown and Jennifer’s family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Shane Patterson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 4th at 12 noon at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 11 am until the time of Mass, at the church. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nativity of Mary Parish in Penny’s memory. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

