Elizabeth A. Heine

Elizabeth A. Heine, 84, of Fort Atkinson, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on December 16, 2021.

She was born to Walter and Anna Ridgeman, good Wisconsin farm stock, on June 25, 1937 in Eagle, WI.

Elizabeth was one of seven children and was proud of her strong early farming roots. Elizabeth raised 6 children and was employed at Moore’s Seafood for many years to provide for her children. She was a devoted and dedicated mother who was the pillar of the family.

Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Gerald, Karl, Jay and Guy Edward Heine. She is also survived by her siblings, Gertrude Fredenberg, Thomas Ridgeman, Walter Ridgeman and Irene Ridgeman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her two daughters, Patricia Lynn and Carol Stewart and two siblings, Stanley Ridgeman and Kenneth Ridgeman.

As per the family request, there will be no formal memorial service.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

