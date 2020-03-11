Elizabeth A. “Beth” (Freeman) Corbett

Madison – Elizabeth A. (Freeman) Corbett, age 80, passed away on March 10, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on November 6, 1939 in Boston, Massachusetts to John and Elizabeth (Reardon) Freeman.

Beth is survived by her husband Richard; her son, John (Rebecca) and grandson, Nicholas. Beth was a graduate of Edgewood High School and attended Edgewood College.

Beth worked for the University of Wisconsin for 31 years until her retirement in 1999.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, with Fr. Robert Evenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City or St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the very kind and always comforting staffs at Unity Point at Home, Meriter Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare.

