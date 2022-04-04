Elise Lyn Moyer

by Obituaries

Elise Lyn Moyer infant daughter of Chris and Sarah (Timmer) Moyer was stillborn on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Elise is lovingly survived by her parents, Chris and Sarah of Monroe; siblings, Dante Reichert, Cody Reichert, Charleigh Moyer-Timmer; maternal grandparents, Jody (Shannon) Timmer, Robin Timmer (Doug Bailey); paternal grandparents, Don and Betty Surrell; maternal great grandmother, Linda (Will) Loring; paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Kay Surrell; Aunts, Meghan Timmer, Teresa Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Charles and Barb Timmer; and paternal great grandfathers, Tom Surrell Sr. and William Moyer Sr.

A memorial service for Elise will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Teri Hinrichs officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the Elise Lyn Moyer GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/ebddb69a

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.