Eli Stein officially signs with Arkansas

by Zach Hanley

CAMBRIDGE, Wis — Eli Stein signed on the dotted line on National Signing Day and is now officially a Razorback.

“It’s good to be officially a Razorback” – @EliStein10 Cambridge 🔜 Arkansas Eli Stein put pen to paper and is headed to The Hill! (with fantastic flow BTW) #WPS 🐗🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/YOL6QfHBh8 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 16, 2021



The 5-star recruit and number 2 overall long snapper in the class of 2022 will head to Arkansas in January.

