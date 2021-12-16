Eli Stein officially signs with Arkansas

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

CAMBRIDGE, Wis — Eli Stein signed on the dotted line on National Signing Day and is now officially a Razorback.


The 5-star recruit and number 2 overall long snapper in the class of 2022 will head to Arkansas in January.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories