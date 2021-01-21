Elevated levels of PFAS found in more Madison-area waterways

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tests have revealed elevated levels of man-made chemicals known as PFAS in Madison-area lakes.

The Department of Natural Resources collected samples last year from lakes Mendota, Monona, Upper Mud, Waubesa and Kegonsa, as well as along sections of the Yahara River between the lakes.

Department officials said Thursday that levels in those water bodies are higher than in Lake Mendota, which lies upstream from all of them. They say the results show PFAS are present throughout the chain.

The department is working to establish safety standards for PFAS but in the meantime plans to sample fish from the chain for PFAS, which could lead to consumption advisories.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.