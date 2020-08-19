Electronics stolen from Madison Head Start building, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after someone stole electronics from the East Madison Head Start building.

An employee called police around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said someone broke a window to gain entry to the building. Electronics were missing from the building.

East Madison Head Start is located on Dempsey Court. Head Start programs serve children ages 3-5 living at or below federal poverty guidelines. These programs provide health and nutrition services, mental health support, family support services.

