Elections officials address new rounds of misinformation regarding election process

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after county clerks around the state finished counting ballots, misinformation about the election results and process continues to spread.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top election official, said in a news release Tuesday that the WEC has not received any evidence to support claims of widespread issues in the recent election.

“Wisconsin’s election was conducted according to law and in the open,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “While the results are still unofficial and are currently being triple checked as part of the canvass and certification process, we have not seen any credible information to cast any doubt on those unofficial results.”

The WEC shared a list of multiple examples of misinformation Tuesday on Twitter.

1. Wisconsin voters can trust their vote was counted.

2. Minor news media errors in reporting Wisconsin’s unofficial results do not affect the outcome of the election.

3. Absentee ballots were counted properly, regardless of when the results were reported. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 10, 2020

“Unfortunately, we are seeing many concerns that result from this unsubstantiated misinformation,” Wolfe said. “We want Wisconsin’s voters to know we hear their concerns and to provide facts on these processes to combat the rumors and misinformation.”

In a previous news release, WEC officials addressed worries from voters that their vote had not been counted in the election. Wolfe said voters can trust their vote was accurately counted in the election, but the online system that reflects a voter’s participation takes time to update as clerks work through the canvassing process.

Election officials went on to clarify that a false rumor that election results flipped in Rock County, based on screenshots from FOXNews.com, was prompted by an error that happened because of the way the Associated Press gathered results from Rock County’s website.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said it was “a media reporting error, not an election system error” that caused the results for Joe Biden and Donald Trump to be briefly displayed incorrectly.

Within minutes of the error being made, an AP correspondent made the appropriate correction, Tollefson said.

Wolfe said the WEC confirmed with Rock County officials that their unofficial results reporting on election night was always accurate.

False rumors have also circulated about a number of municipalities throughout the state that count voters’ absentee ballots at a central location. False claims that election workers stopped counting ballots and mysteriously found absentee ballots have been completely debunked.

“Due to the pandemic and the high number of absentee ballots, it took until early Wednesday for all the unofficial results to come in,” Wolfe said. “It does not mean something went wrong – it means election officials did their jobs and made sure every valid ballot was counted.”

Some of the larger municipalities like Milwaukee and Green Bay even live streamed the ballot counting process taking place at their central count locations, according to the WEC.

Wolfe said the WEC has received calls from voters saying they are worried their vote may not be counted because they used a felt tip pen while filling out their ballot. According to Wolfe, voting equipment throughout the state is tested at the local, county and federal level to ensure different writing tools work.

“While we recommend that voters use the pen or marking device provided at their polling place or as instructed in their absentee ballot, the use of a felt-tip pen doesn’t invalidate a ballot,” Wolfe said.

Regarding false claims that the WEC illegally told clerks they could add witness addresses to absentee ballot certificate envelopes, Wolfe said all guidance provided to clerks has been in effect since October 2016, when a motion to approve the guidance was made Republican members of the Commission. The guidance passed unanimously and has been in effect for 11 statewide elections, according to the WEC.

The guidance simply states that voter and witness signatures can never be added by poll workers, unless they were the original witness during in-person absentee voting.

Clerks can add voter addresses to absentee certificates if they have reliable information. Any of these additions were made in public view with distinguishable marks, as the 2016 directive allows. No changes or additions were made to ballots, according to the WEC.

Finally, Wolfe said claims that the WEC violated state law by not removing roughly 232,000 voters from the registration list are false. In February, a Wisconsin appeals court ruled that the WEC could not remove voters from the registration list. The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in September, but has not yet made a ruling.

Wolfe said the WEC will follow the Supreme Court’s decision when it is issued.

The continued push from WEC officials to dispute misinformation about the election comes as GOP politicians from throughout the state, including Assembly Leader Robin Vos, push for an investigation into how the election was conducted without providing any examples of fraud or irregularities in the election process.

