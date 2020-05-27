Elections Commission unanimously approves sending 2.7M absentee ballot applications to registered voters

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has unanimously approved a proposal to send more than 2.7 million voters across the state an absentee ballot application for the November election.

According to WisPolitics, staffers only expect about 10% of recipients to respond based on past mailings, with this year’s mailing expected to cost about $2.3 million to send. The commission also approved a grant to help municipalities cover the cost.

The final mailing will go to all registered voters in Wisconsin. Those who already requested an absentee ballot or have moved and have not confirmed their new address will not receive a ballot application.

