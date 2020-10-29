Elections commission says it’s too late to vote absentee by mail, officials recommend another method of return

Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — More than 1.5 million people have voted in Wisconsin as of Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Meanwhile the commission said hundreds of thousands of people still have to get their ballots back in, but administrator Meagan Wolfe said it’s too late to drop it in the mail.

“Now that we have less than seven days voters need to consider another method to get those ballots back to the polls on time to be counted,” she said, “so either dropping them off with your clerk’s office, bringing them to the polls on Election Day or to your central count location on Election Day, or utilizing a drop box in your community.”

That goes for if you still have to request a ballot too. Thursday is technically the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail, but USPS estimates that takes seven days – so you wouldn’t get it until the Thursday after the election.

Instead, they suggest finding another way to vote, or if you already have your ballot, turn it in in person.

Wolfe said the MyVote website has options listed for you to return your ballot, so you can look up what’s best for you.

There is always the option of going in person, either early or on Tuesday, which you can do so long as you haven’t returned your absentee ballot.

