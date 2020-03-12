Tonight at 10: Are you a target? Russian-linked groups evidenced trying to influence 2020 election

MADISON, Wis. — A researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has found some of the same election interference seen in 2016 is happening again this year.

Young Mie Kim looked at millions of political ads online and found that Kremlin-linked groups were trying to hide out on Facebook and Instagram and influence how we saw issues and candidates in the states. That was in 2016 as part of a big research project, but now, she’s seeing them pop up again.

“One thing clear is that this is very systematic,” Kim said. “So it is relatively early because we captured this in a post in September 2019 so it was a few months before the Iowa caucus, but they already started a very systematic operation.”

