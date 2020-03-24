Election officials ask healthy residents to work polls on April 7 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling on healthy residents to work the polls on April 7 in an effort to replace older poll workers who face an increased risk of infection due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, a significant number of the state’s 30,000 poll workers are in their 60s and 70s, and they may have other health conditions.

“We know there are Wisconsinites looking for ways to serve their communities through this difficult time,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student or someone who is looking for temporary work, municipal clerks need your help.”

Poll workers, or election inspectors, are appointed at the municipal level. WEC is asking anyone who is interested to contact their local clerk’s office. Clerk’s office locations can be found here.

Anyone who signs up to work as an election inspector will be trained by their local municipal clerks prior to the election, the release said.

