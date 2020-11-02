“Election Defenders” will be at 30 Madison polling locations Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — On Tuesday, Nov. 3, you may see small groups of people at your polling location wearing yellow shirts standing nearby. Freedom Inc. hired more than 100 Election Defenders to be stationed at more than 30 polling locations. Their job is to help de-escalate any instance of voter suppression or intimidation.

“We can’t guarantee anyone’s safety but we try to prepare for as many different scenarios as possible,” said Freedom Inc.’s Director of Community Power Building Mahnker Dahnweih.

Freedom Inc. has been involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in Madison throughout the summer. Dahnweih knows her group has been visible this year and intends to be again on Election Day.

“We’ve consulted with folks who have done scenario planning and we prepared our folks. We are definitely oriented to de-escalate and get to safety,” Dahnweih said. “Whenever Black power is building, whenever people are resisting and building with one another, there’s always white backlash. And we are seeing that right now with people blowing up ballot boxes and people holding white supremacist caravans at rallies.”

State law doesn’t allow anyone to interact with voters within 100 feet of a polling place. Dahnweih says the Election Defenders are aware of the rules at polling locations. Dahnweih also said they plan to have the Election Defenders at some of the more diverse polling locations around Madison.

“We are making sure we are visible and in places in Madison (Black and Southeast Asian communities) where people will target to intimidate voters,” Dahnweih said. “We know that Wisconsin has a long history with voter suppression of Black people.”

Dahnweih said they’ve consulted with medics and event safety experts to handle whatever situation could arise. But the most important thing for them is making sure that everyone who wants to vote is able to.

“Our people know we are here for them, this is their space and they have a right to choose who their next leader will be.”

