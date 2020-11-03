Election Day 2020: A few reminders before you head to the polls

MADISON, Wis. — Election Day 2020 is finally here.

After breaking early voting records, Wisconsin voters have a final chance to cast their ballots in person at schools and community centers across the state.

POLLING PLACE HOURS

Polling places in Wisconsin officially opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Clerks in Madison are reminding people they have until 8 p.m. to get in line to vote. Once polls close, a poll worker will stand at the end of the line to make sure everyone ahead of them is able to cast their ballot.

There are 92 polling locations city-wide in Madison. You can find an interactive map showing these locations here.

If you’ve already turned in your ballot – through the mail, a drop box, or in person – you cannot vote in person.

We also have the answers to other last-minute election questions here.

REGISTERING TO VOTE

If you are not already registered to vote, you can register at the polls. You will need to bring some sort of proof of residency with you along with a photo identification card. Some examples of proof of residency include utility bills issued in the last three months, bank statements and pay stubs. You can find more information about proof of residence documents for voter registration here.

Other information about voter registration can be found here.

POLLING PLACE SAFETY

Polling places will operate a little differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place at polling locations and voters are required to wear a face masks. Masks will be available if voters did not bring their own. Poll workers also plan to sanitize every pen, clipboard and polling station after each use.

Curbside voting is also an option for voters.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Wisconsin is not allowed to start counting absentee ballots until Tuesday. This process could be time consuming, meaning election results may not be finalized Nov. 3.

In Madison, 127,900 absentee ballots were issued, according to the Madison City Clerk. Of those, 121, 207 absentee ballots were returned to be counted.

Wisconsin election officials are reminding people that any totals you might see reported Tuesday night are unofficial, as always been the case in every election. All election results are preliminary until they are certified. Madison’s Board of Canvassers will meet at 4 p.m. on Friday to review all Election Day paperwork and county any extra provisional ballots that were returned.

Wisconsin’s deadlines to certify election results is Dec. 1.

