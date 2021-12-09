Commission rejects claim that election grants to cities were illegal

by Associated Press

An absentee ballot drop box is shown on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis. on Oct. 17, 2020. Madison is among hundreds of Wisconsin communities that have installed drop boxes to ensure absentee ballots arrive on time for Tuesday’s election. Jim Malewitz / Wisconsin Watch

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bipartisan Wisconsin election officials have rejected a claim that private grants which helped cities run their elections during the coronavirus pandemic were illegal.

The state Elections Commission’s rejection Wednesday follows similar rulings by three courts in the last year which dismissed claims that the grants were illegal.

The commission’s decision involves $8.8 million in grants made by the Center for Tech and Civic Life to Wisconsin’s five largest cities, including Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha.

The center is largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Conservatives who have questioned the grants have said it was improper for most of the grant money to go to communities that have large populations of Democrats, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“The Commission finds that the Complaint does not raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred. All claims are hereby dismissed,” attorneys working for the commission wrote in a letter they sent to the lawyer who spearheaded the challenges.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance, the Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project and Erick Kaardal, an attorney with a Minneapolis law firm, have challenged the grants.

All have close ties to Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice who is reviewing the election at taxpayer expense for Assembly Republicans.

