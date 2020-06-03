Election commission picks Jacobs as new chairwoman

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has chosen a new leader.

The commission voted unanimously Wednesday to make Commissioner Ann Jacobs the panel’s new chair. She replaces Dean Knudson, whose two-year stint as chairman ended Wednesday.

Knudson will remain as a commissioner, however. The commission is divided evenly between three Democratic commissioners and three Republican commissioners.

Jacobs is a Democrat. Knudson is a Republican.

