Election commission picks Jacobs as new chairwoman
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has chosen a new leader.
The commission voted unanimously Wednesday to make Commissioner Ann Jacobs the panel’s new chair. She replaces Dean Knudson, whose two-year stint as chairman ended Wednesday.
Knudson will remain as a commissioner, however. The commission is divided evenly between three Democratic commissioners and three Republican commissioners.
Jacobs is a Democrat. Knudson is a Republican.
