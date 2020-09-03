Eleanor Rock

Spring Green – Eleanor Rock, age 101, of Spring Green passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Greenway Manor in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 27, 1918 to Lucy and Herbert Schoenmann of Wyoming Valley, Wisconsin. Eleanor attended Whitewater State Teachers College and graduated in 1940. She taught communications and mathematics in Melrose, Lodi, and Spring Green High Schools. She also attended St. Louis University and taught code and typewriting at Truax and Scott Airfield’s.

In 1944 she married Eugene Rock at the Truax Chapel. After “Rock” got out of service in December 1945, they owned and operated Rock’s Truck Stop at the intersection of Hwy 14 and 23 until 1951. In November of 1952 they purchased the Round Barn and operated it until 1984. While at the Round Barn they built the Hayloft Motel. Upon retiring from the Round Barn, Eleanor worked at Lands End during the Christmas season for 25 years and she also worked at Taliesin for 6 years.

Eleanor is survived by six of her eight children, Gene (Chris), Newport News, VA, Carole (Tom) Robb, Hartford, WI, Laurie (George) Burnham, Jeff, both of Lone Rock, WI, Patrick (Eden), Auburn, CA, Corey, Spring Green, WI, daughters-in-law, Peggy, Barbara, Ruth; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister Cherie Buerosse;.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; sons Gary, Greg; grandson Michael; five sisters and three brothers.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the family will hold a private burial at a later date. Interment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the family will hold a private burial at a later date. Interment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Spring Green, Wisconsin.