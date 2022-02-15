Eleanor R. Lindgren

by Obituaries

Eleanor Ruth Lindgren, mother, grandmother and “GG” gained her angel wings on February 10, 2022, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loved ones.

Eleanor, also known to many as Elly and was born March 16, 1941 to Raymond Glas Sr. and Tessie (Frieling) Glas in Chicago, Illinois. On July 11, 1964 Eleanor took Ronald “Red” Lindgren’s hand in marriage and held on tight for 53 years until his passing. Together they raised four children: William Bybee, and Lorraine, Frank, and Rita Lindgren.

In 1970 Eleanor and her family moved to Wisconsin, and became the owners of three businesses: Red’s Bait and Tackle, the Bridge Supper Club, and the Bridge Motel in Okee, WI. Eleanor loved country music, the casino, cooking, gardening, bird watching, and having all her family together. She had a huge heart of gold and wanted nothing more than to help her children and grandchildren succeed in life.

She was there to guide them through whatever obstacles they faced. She took pride in her personal appearance and never missed her hair appointments or a week-night episode of The Wheel Of Fortune.

Eleanor will join her parents, Raymond Sr. and Tessie Glas, sister Marilyn Milas, daughter, Rita Lindgren, and husband, Ronald at the Gates of Heaven. She leaves behind — with wonderful memories — her sister, Jennie Kamphuis, brother, Raymond (Esther) Glas Jr., four children William Bybee (Kelly), Lorraine Strege (John, aka EZ), and Frank Lindgren, as well as seven Grandchildren, Cory Walton, Micheal Palermo, Tiffany Walton Schultz, Amber Bybee Davis (Raymond), Felicia Serino (Leon), Angelica Bybee (Grace), Tabatha Palermo, and 14 great grandchildren. Her family wishes to thank the staff at UW Hospital who helped in Eleanor’s care in her final days.

Funeral service and Celebration of Life arrangements will be announced at a later date.

