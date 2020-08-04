Eleanor Marjorie “Ellie” (Achterberg) Scheel

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON / PORTAGE – Eleanor Marjorie “Ellie” (Achterberg) Scheel passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the home of her sister, JoAnn Russell.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1928, in Portage, the daughter of Lester and Margaret (Portzen) Achterberg. After attending St. Mary’s School, she graduated from Portage High School with the class of 1946. Eleanor married Wilbert “Bill” Scheel on June 26, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage. They were married 55 years when he passed away Sept. 22, 2003. Eleanor retired from the Department of Administration after a 42-year career with the State of Wisconsin.

Eleanor had a sweet wit and sparkle that will be remembered by all who knew her. She had a passion for cards and enjoyed friendly games of euchre and sheepshead with family and friends but was a “shark” beyond the family card table. She was a Bronze Master in Bridge and life-time member of the American Bridge Players Association. In 1969, she was the Wisconsin state sheepshead champion. Eleanor loved to travel. In the early days, her young family went on dozens of adventures, exploring the United States by car and in their truck camper. After her retirement, she set her sights on world travel and was joined by many companions, including her husband, family, friends and even strangers. She was extremely proud that she was able to visit six continents. Especially memorable trips included her vacation to Egypt with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, a voyage on the Queen Mary with Bill, and travels to South Korea–which she recounted as the most beautiful and friendly place she’d ever been. Eleanor and Bill combined their fondness of gaming and travel to become frequent visitors to her very favorite destination spot—Las Vegas. She was an excellent bowler and a member of the “600 Club.” Eleanor had a quiet yet profound love for her family, evidenced by her presence at every family gathering, where a pan of poppy seed cake was her signature love-note. Ellie was a proud mother to Bill, adoring grandmother to Brandon and Samantha, and forever friend to her devoted canine companion, Birdie.

Eleanor is survived by her son, William (Amy) Scheel; granddaughter, Samantha Scheel (Logan Chrisman); two sisters, JoAnn Russell and Nancy Schmidt (David Boehmke); sister-in-law, Ardis Achterberg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Birdie.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; infant daughter, Shirley; grandson, Brandon Scheel; brother, Leon Achterberg; father- and mother-in-law, Albert and Hattie (Paskey) Scheel; and six brothers-in-law, Alfred Russell, Willis Schmidt, Verne (Dorothy) Scheel, Walter (Elsie) (Beverly) Scheel, David Scheel and Kenneth (Charlotte) Scheel.

Eleanor’s hometown of Portage was always close to her heart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 309 W. Cook St., Portage, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. A burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Memorials may be gifted in Eleanor’s name to a local humane society of your choice.

Special thanks to valued friends, Sharon Peterson and Don Gill, dear nieces, Julie Churchill, Jennifer Hansen and Janelle LaFrombois, and the many caregivers who provided support and loving care for Ellie.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002