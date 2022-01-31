Eleanor M. Sporer

by Obituaries

Eleanor “Ellie” M. Sporer, 82, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at ProMedica Care Center in Dubuque, IA.

A private family service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Ellie was born on September 19, 1939 to Grover & Eleanor (Briesemeister) Dinnauer in Milwaukee, WI. She worked for many years as a hostess for the Shorewood Inn and the University of Dubuque and retired in 2001. Ellie enjoyed reading, shopping, music, especially Elvis, but most of all time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ellie is survived by 2 children: Jim (Lisa) Sporer of Holy Cross, IA and Susan (Ron) Sweeney of Las Vegas, NV; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings: Dorothy, Buddy, Kenneth, Betty & Jerry.

In lieu of plant & flowers an Eleanor M. Sporer Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o: Eleanor Sporer Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Hermann & Mark Heier for their special care and compassion given to Ellie and her family.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.