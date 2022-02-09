Eleanor L. Kearney

by Obituaries

MADISON – Eleanor L. Kearney, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born on June 2, 1937, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Ernest Ruchti and Violet (Peck) Standifird.

Eleanor graduated from Madison East High School. She attended MATC in Madison, working towards a degree in nursing. As a teenage mother of three, life was not easy. Eleanor devoted 38 years working at Central Colony and Mendota Mental Health Institute. She worked 40 hours a week, nights and weekends, all while raising three children. Nursing was Eleanor’s legacy. When Eleanor retired, she pursued a career in Real Estate for a number of years, and also spent a lot of her time volunteering at the Monona Terrace Convention Center, where she enjoyed the beautiful architecture and meeting people from around the world. Her greatest enjoyments included nursing, caring for her patients, travel, and spending time with family and her many friends that kept in touch until her death.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jimmy) Weaks; two sons, Dan (Diane) Kearney and Douglas (Anne) Kearney; two brothers, Ike Standifird and Jake (Lynne) Standifird; sister, Anna (Ed) DeMiller; three granddaughters, Katie (Grayson) Crumble, Laura (Sammy) Brasseale and Lauren (Ryan) Roberts; three grandsons, Justin Kearney, Tyler (Paige) Weaks and Will (Maggie) Kearney; and six great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Gabe Dean Crumble, Matteo, Lola, and Daisy Roberts and Emma Cate Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Ruchti; and mother, Violet Standifird; and

sister-in-law, Ann Standifird.

We would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for the care and friendships they developed with Eleanor for the years she lived there.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Samaritan’s Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

