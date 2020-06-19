Eleanor Faye Heeringa-Owen

DEFOREST – Eleanor Faye Heeringa-Owen passed away near DeForest, WI on June 12th, 2020.

She was born on April 11, 1961 to Norman and Caroline Heeringa (Hoffman) in Waupun, WI. Eleanor graduated from Cambria High School in 1979 and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. She served communities in Dane and Columbia County for 35 years as a social worker in child protective services, long-term elderly care, and juvenile justice before retiring in June of 2019. She was influential in creating positive outcomes for families across her 35-year career.

Eleanor married Carl Owen on August 31st, 1985 in Friesland, WI. They spent the past 35 years biking, hiking, skiing, cooking, smiling together, and raising their three boys. She is survived by Carl, her sons Abraham, Benjamin (Brittney Owen), Christopher, Maizen (granddaughter) and their beloved cat Henry. She is also survived by her siblings Tom, Nancy, Susan, and Krista. Eleanor was an aunt to 30 nieces and nephews.

Caroline Heeringa and Norman Heeringa preceded Eleanor in death.

Dedicated mother, grandmother, loyal friend, and compassionate co-worker, Eleanor brought a positive influence to all of her relationships, no matter the length or depth. She loved to spend time outside, send snail mail in the form of postcards or cards she made herself, and reroute Carl when he got them lost on their numerous trips. Eleanor could do it all in the kitchen and you would rarely find the Owen household without muffins, cookies or other desserts on the counter. Her caring and positive attitude continues to resonate with all of the lives she touched.

Services will be held at Evangelical Free Church in DeForest on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The visitation will start at 1:00PM, followed by a service at 2:00PM.

A luncheon will take place following the visitation and service.

The church is allowed 150 people in attendance due to COVID-19 guidelines. The Owen family asks that you consider wearing a mask to the services.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, you may attend virtually. A live stream will be provided via ZOOM, so that friends and family may still be present. Link to join the live stream via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94661549821

