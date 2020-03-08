Eldon “Al” “Rocco” Leonard Jazdzewski

ALBANY – Eldon “Al” “Rocco” Leonard Jazdzewski, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home.

Eldon was born on Oct. 2, 1937, the son of Agnes (Blaski) and Leonard Jazdzewski. He married Patricia Williams on July 12, 1958 in Madison, WI.

Eldon enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Green Bay Packers and his Busch Light. Eldon is survived by his sons, Ron (Jamie), David, Todd and Troy; daughter-in-law, Cindy; sister, Deloris Vitale; sister-in-law, Nancy Williams; brother-in-law, Don (Rose) Williams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with other loved ones. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, James; siblings, Leonard “Frank”, Lucille and Lawrence “Larry.”

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

