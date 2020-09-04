Elderly woman struck by car in Middleton released from hospital; family dog dies following collision

Middleton PD

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The woman who was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog in Middleton last month has been released from the hospital Thursday.

Middleton police said the hit-and-run happened Aug. 6 on Lisa Lane.

According to an updated incident report, the 64-year-old victim suffered “significant” injuries from the accident, while the woman’s dog later died as a result of the collision.

Video surveillance revealed the driver’s vehicle was a gray 2007-2009 Volkswagen Rabbit. Officials said the vehicle sustained windshield damage on the driver’s side.

Suspect Vehilce

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

