Elderly woman struck by car in Middleton released from hospital; family dog dies following collision

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The woman who was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog in Middleton last month has been released from the hospital Thursday.

Middleton police said the hit-and-run happened Aug. 6 on Lisa Lane.

According to an updated incident report, the 64-year-old victim suffered “significant” injuries from the accident, while the woman’s dog later died as a result of the collision.

Video surveillance revealed the driver’s vehicle was a gray 2007-2009 Volkswagen Rabbit. Officials said the vehicle sustained windshield damage on the driver’s side.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.