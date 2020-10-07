Elderly woman killed, struck by delivery truck in Adams County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

COLBURN, Wis. –An elderly woman was hit and killed by a delivery truck in Adams County on Monday, according to a release from the county’s sheriff’s office.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 3rd Ave. in the town of Colburn around 5:15 p.m.

An investigation indicated an 80-year-old woman working at this location walked in front of a truck unloading potatoes, the release said. The driver did not see the woman and struck her while driving away, according to Adams County Sheriff Brent York.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Lavina Pumphrey, 80, of Arkdale.

FATAL PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT At 5:14 P.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center… Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.