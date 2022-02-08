Elayne M. Sutter

Elayne M. Sutter, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Elayne was born on November 8, 1936, in Chicago to Peter and Elizabeth (Marish) Koskinas. She married Jerome Sutter on May 2, 1959. Elayne worked as Personnel Manager at W. E.. Long Company in Chicago and as an Accountant at both Costian Process, Inc. of London at Dallas and Texas Instruments, Inc. in Dallas. After retiring to Madison, she was very active in Highpoint Church where she helped head up the BASIC Group and at Blackhawk Church where she co-chaired SAM’S Singles Group for many years. Elayne served on the Board of Directors of Evidence Press Inc. for five years. She also enjoyed helping plan her family reunions.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerome.

Elayne is survived by a large extended family, her closest companion, Dr. Stan Miezio and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. John Nepomuk Cemetery on Castle Rock Ridge, 15041 Shemak Rd, Muscoda, WI 53573.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.

