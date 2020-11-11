Elaine Ruth Nachreiner

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Elaine Ruth Nachreiner, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Edmund Pschorr and Ruth (Loehrer) Pschorr.

Elaine spent her childhood on the farm, graduated from Madison Central High School and attended the UW-Madison. She married Kenneth G. Nachreiner on May 30, 1951, in Madison. During their 58 years of marriage together, they enjoyed traveling the country, playing cards and spending time with their many relatives. Elaine was a devoted stay-at-home mother. She was a charter member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was a longtime member of the Elks Club.

Elaine was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, and even more, she enjoyed her family get-togethers and cooking for those she loved. She always had a smile on her face and never a harsh word for anyone. She lived for her family and was the happiest when she was around them. Elaine made sure to take her family on an annual trip “up north,” an event they all cherished.

Elaine is survived by three sons, Mark Nachreiner, Paul (Deb Hinrichs) Nachreiner and Jim “Butch” (Sally) Nachreiner; and two daughters, Susan (John) Veserat and Amy (Trace) Stovall. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie (Antone) Little, Kyle Nachreiner, Emily (Matthew) Morley, Kelsey Veserat, Andrew Veserat, Annie (Kendra) Getschel and Ali (Andrew) Rex; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother William Pschorr.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

We will miss you, Mom– you and Dad, together again, “East of the sun, west of the moon.”

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420