Elaine N. (Erickson) Krzeminski

Elaine Krzeminski, 100, passed away peacefully in Cedarburg, WI March 15, 2022. She was born February 12, 1922 to Emil and Charlotte (Poltrock) Erickson in Chicago, IL. She loved her hometown and remained there until very late in life. After graduating from high school, she stepped into the role of “Rosie the Riveter” and spent much of the World War II years working in a Chicago factory making screws, bolts, and nuts for the war effort.

After the war, she worked at the Ecko Products Manufacturing Factory where she met her future husband, John Krzeminski. They married in 1948, and began to raise a family in a Chicago northwest neighborhood. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. She also enjoyed watching her Chicago Cubs and playing with her grandchildren. It wasn’t until 1997 that John and Elaine decided to relocate to Arizona, following her daughter and grandchildren there. They followed her again when they moved to Verona, WI in 2004.

Elaine loved her life in Verona and would have stayed, but once again to be closer to her family, she moved with them to Cedarburg in 2017. She had many fond memories of Verona and her condo life with her pet cat and dog. Having lived in Chicago most of her life, she could hardly imagine the moves she had made. Yet, she often harkened back to her Chicago days.

Preceding her in death was husband John, and son James Lee. She is survived by daughter Lois (Moore), and son Tom. Also, grandchildren, David (Melissa) Moore, Jodi (David) Charles, and Ty (Xai) Moore. Elaine was also so proud of her two great granddaughters.

Burial will be at St. Andrew on Sat. March 19th, 2022.

