Elaine L. Coy

Elaine L. Coy, 92, of Richland Center passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Pine Valley Community Village.

Elaine was born on September 30, 1928 in Orion Township the daughter of Floyd and Leona (Adair) Weldy. She graduated from Richland Center High School and in 1948 married Bernal W. Coy. They spent their lives in Richland Center raising seven children and being actively involved in many community activities and organizations, Bernal as the long-term County Clerk. Elaine worked for many years at Krouskops Department Store and was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary where she was a Past President and dedicated Buddy Poppy Worker. Elaine was a talented seamstress and quiltmaker and she and Bernal took pride in their beautiful 5 acres with homegrown produce and later their home in the Wedgewood Subdivision. They could always be found enjoying local parades and softball tournaments. Elaine loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by five sons and a daughter: Gene (Cindy) Coy of Neenah, Bernie (Maria) Coy of LaPlace, Louisiana, Ron (Rosie) Coy, Cindy (Jude) Elliott, and Tim (Lisa) Coy all of Richland Center, Terry (Sharon) Coy of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; step-daughter-in-law Judy Coy of Janesville; sisters Inis Hebbe of Menomonie Falls, Eunice Wheeler of Richland Center, Sharon Yourdon of Olathe, Kansas; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years Bernal, son Jeffrey, sister Marilyn Mayfield, brothers-in-law Harold Hebbe, Larry Mayfield, Robert Wheeler, Charles Yourdon; five half brothers and sisters: Bonnie Adams, Claire Bristol Cramblett, Gyneth Larson, Lyle Weldy, and Dale Weldy; stepsons: Burrell Bud Coy and Gary Dean Coy; and long time neighbor and scrabble partner Leona ‘Lou’ Freeman.

The family would like to thank the wonderful, dedicated staff of Pine Valley Community Village and Dr. Dickman of the Richland Medical Center for their many years of compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. A livestream of the funeral will be available at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website.

The family suggests memorials in Elaine’s name be directed to any Veteran’s organization or Pine Valley Community Village.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

