Elaine F. Sprecher

Elaine Frances Graf Sprecher, age 82, daughter of Lee Graf and Rose Stephens Graf was born April 21,1938 and found peace Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Elaine grew up on the family farm in the township of West Point Wis. Married Albert Russell Sprecher in 1955 and moved to Augsburg Germany where Albert served with the Army Airborne. When Albert left the service the family moved to Beloit Wis where Elaine was a stay at home mom to their 3 children, Linda Sprecher, Russell Sprecher and Roger Sprecher. Later Elaine worked as a secretary at Colt Industries. The family relocated to Sauk Prairie where Elaine obtained her Real Estate Brokers License and worked in Real Estate Sales until she retired.

Elaine enjoyed fishing trips with Al and family to see different parts of our country. Growing flowers and reading a good book were special pastimes. Volunteering at Sauk Prairie Hospital and St. Johns Lutheran Church were important.

Survived by daughter, Linda Sprecher Huffman, Russell Sprecher (Christine), Roger Sprecher (Jamie); grandchildren, Jessica, Jerome, Andy, Seth, Alex, Darcy, Nate, Jacob and six great-grandchildren. sister, Denise Baars; brothers, Richard Graf and Steve Graf.

Preceded in death by her parents Lee Graf and Rose Graf Baars, her husband Albert Sprecher, brothers, Lee Graf, Thomas Baars and granddaughter, Elizabeth Sprecher.

The family would like to thank Doctor Varley, Agrace Hospice – Kevin, Brooke and Alissa, Pastor Fred Rilling, her friends and her neighbors on Tetiva Road.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requested the memorial donations be made to Agrace Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held at Garden Bluff Cemetery.