Elaine D. Cloute, 89, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care.

Elaine was born on February 16, 1931, in the town of Koshkonong to Edward and Olive (Schiferl) Finn. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1948. On September 16, 1950 she was united in marriage to Howard T. Cloute. They were married for nearly 67 years before Howard died in 2017.

At the age of 19 Elaine started working for the Vos family, first at IGA and then at Sentry Foods Store. She didn’t retire until the age of 78 because she loved her job so much. Elaine’s family is grateful to the Vos family for treating her so well throughout all those years. Elaine enjoyed cooking, baking, gambling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to make weekly family dinners, and at Christmas she would make hundreds of cookies and candies to share with family, friends and co-workers. She volunteered over 6,000 hours with the Fort HealthCare Partners. Most of those hours were spent working in the coffee shop where she was doing what she loved, cooking.

When Elaine and her sister, Shirley, were widowed they became roommates at Jefferson Memory Care. It was such a blessing for them to share these last three years together so that neither one of them had to be alone, especially these past months. They loved participating in all of the activities at the memory center.

Elaine is survived by her five children, Nadine Cloute, Maureen (Jeff) Brandenburg, Howie Cloute, Ricky (Denise) Cloute and Sally Magiera, along with three grandchildren, Brianne Brandenburg, Jared (Hayley) Brandenburg and Kelsie Magiera, and one great granddaughter, Audrey Brandenburg. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Heyer, and sisters-in-laws, Madelon Cloute, Pearl Cloute and Louise Finn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Verna Heitz, Edward Finn, Woodard Finn and Dean Finn.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Dunlap Memorial Home followed by graveside services at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Rainbow Hospice or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Elaine’s family wishes to thank the caregivers of Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for their kindness and care.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

