Elaine Blakley, 88, of Viola, died Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Elaine was born on June 12, 1930 to Clayton and Violet (Hill) Chadwick. She grew up in the Viola area and graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to George Blakley in 1948. Elaine delivered hot lunches to rural schools, worked at Viroqua Tobacco Warehouse, the Corner Store in Viola and the Viola Library. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening and doing puzzles.

Elaine is survived by her children: Allen (Anne) Blakley of Viola, WI, and Theresa (Gary) Koszarek of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren: Jeff (Erin) Koszarek, Julie (Matt) Woloszyn, and AJ (Lily) Blakley; one great grandchild, Mazzy; brother-in-law, Eddie Perrine; sisters-in-law: Shelby Shogren, Trix Weisensel, and Betty Blakley; and aunts: Margaret Hunter, and Esther Hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, George, in 1983.

Funeral Services are postponed and will be announced at a later date. Service will take place at the Viola United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Viola Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10am till the time of service.

Memorials may be directed to the Viola Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home’s Henthorn Memorial Center of Viola is serving the family.

